Jerry Springer Won’t Be Running For Ohio Governor In 2018

For Jerry Springer, the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati, he has decided he will not be running for Governor of Ohio in 2018.

“They love me, so they say you’ve got to do what you want to do,” he said. “Well, no. I’ve got to do what I know deep in their hearts they want and what could make their life better.”

Jerry Springer won't run for Ohio governor in 2018 https://t.co/AkJPOEoCun pic.twitter.com/gugikDauHN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 30, 2017

According to Springer, the commitment of a 5 year term is just too much, and he’d rather spend the time with his family. If elected, he would assume office soon before turning 75 – a time in his life when he is not ready to start such a venture.

He has considered running for office as a Democrat since 2000, but he never did. No word on if his political career will ever take off again.

More here.