Need a reason to stay in on Saturday nights? Ya know, not JUST to watch SNL? We have another.

Wine.

According to UPROXX, [the show’s] collaboration with Lot 18 released four bottles that’ll set you back $18-$20 a pop. The Merlot, Chardonnay, Beaujolais, and red blend all have specialty labels commemorating three iconic sketch characters and the show.

How could you forget Debbie Downer, Stefon, and The Californians? Now you won’t, ’cause there’s wine made after them.