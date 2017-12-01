Win LEGO Worlds on PS4

Explore. Discover. Create. Together.

Participate in a galaxy of imaginative worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks in the hit video game LEGO WORLDS.

From helicopters to dragons, motorbikes to bears, there are always interesting ways for players to explore the vast worlds and discover hidden treasures while creating anything you can imagine, one brick at a time. LEGO WORLDS is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Listen all week to win your own copy of Lego Worlds on PS4.