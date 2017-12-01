Your Weekend Preview – Christmas Time!

We did it, and we made it – it’s finally the weekend. Here is everything you can do this weekend!

Q104 – Poses and Paws to benefit the Cleveland APL:

Do you love yoga? How about animals? PURRRRFECT! Check out Poses and Paws Saturday at 9am – hosted by our very own Aly Tanner.

Can we just talk about how amazing it would be to bring your dog to your Pilates class? You can! ➡ https://t.co/Yp3EUM4vMu #PosesAndPaws pic.twitter.com/KPJXmXWLtw — Q104 Cleveland (@Q104Cleveland) May 29, 2017

Wicked:

If you haven’t seen Wicked yet… what’s wrong with you! Don’t worry though, it’s in town until Sunday, so you still have a couple chances to catch the show.

Catch you later, Grand Rapids, MI! 👋🏻

Next stop: KeyBank State Theatre at @PlayhouseSquare in Cleveland, OH. #WICKED pic.twitter.com/5mMpyxho8c — WICKED The Musical (@WickedIntl) November 6, 2017

Jim Gaffigan:

Get your laugh on, you deserve it after a long week! Jim Gaffigan is bound to make you almost fall out of your seat. Plus, it’s only a short drive to the Wolstein Center.