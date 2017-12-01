Your Weekend Preview – Christmas Time!

We did it, and we made it – it’s finally the weekend. Here is everything you can do this weekend!
Q104 – Poses and Paws to benefit the Cleveland APL:
Do you love yoga? How about animals? PURRRRFECT! Check out Poses and Paws Saturday at 9am – hosted by our very own Aly Tanner.
Wicked:
If you haven’t seen Wicked yet… what’s wrong with you! Don’t worry though, it’s in town until Sunday, so you still have a couple chances to catch the show.
Jim Gaffigan:
Get your laugh on, you deserve it after a long week! Jim Gaffigan is bound to make you almost fall out of your seat. Plus, it’s only a short drive to the Wolstein Center.