Your Weekend Preview – Christmas Time!

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: weekend preview

We did it, and we made it – it’s finally the weekend.  Here is everything you can do this weekend!

Q104 – Poses and Paws to benefit the Cleveland APL:

Do you love yoga?  How about animals?  PURRRRFECT!  Check out Poses and Paws Saturday at 9am – hosted by our very own Aly Tanner.

Wicked:

If you haven’t seen Wicked yet… what’s wrong with you!  Don’t worry though, it’s in town until Sunday, so you still have a couple chances to catch the show.

Jim Gaffigan:

Get your laugh on, you deserve it after a long week!  Jim Gaffigan is bound to make you almost fall out of your seat.  Plus, it’s only a short drive to the Wolstein Center.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!

Listen Live