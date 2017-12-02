Top 20 Cleveland Countdown December 2, 2017

1. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce
3. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA
4. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
5. Praying-Kesha
6. Havana-Camila Cabello
7. What About Us-P!nk
8. Ready For It-Taylor Swift
9. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
10. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
11. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
12. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
13. Bad At Love-Halsey
14. New Rules-Dua Lipa
15. How Long-Charlie Puth
16. One Foot-Walk the Moon
17. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan
18. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
19. Giants-Lights
20. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.