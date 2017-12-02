Top 20 Cleveland Countdown December 2, 2017

1. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce

3. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA

4. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

5. Praying-Kesha

6. Havana-Camila Cabello

7. What About Us-P!nk

8. Ready For It-Taylor Swift

9. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

10. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

11. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

12. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

13. Bad At Love-Halsey

14. New Rules-Dua Lipa

15. How Long-Charlie Puth

16. One Foot-Walk the Moon

17. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan

18. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

19. Giants-Lights

20. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.