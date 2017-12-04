Facebook Unveils New ‘Messenger Kids’ App

By Aly Tanner
(Photo credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

According to Fox 8, today, Facebook announced a new standalone app called Messenger Kids. It targets children ages six to 12.

Moms and Dads… that probably sounds like a nightmare, right? Well, Facebook insists it has implemented safeguards to keep the platform as safe and private as possible.

How it works is: parents must set up a child’s Messenger Kids account and approve with whom they can communicate (parents must be friends on Facebook to do so).

Also, kids will NOT be searchable within the app for privacy reasons.

Messenger Kids is Facebook’s answer to parents wanting more control over their child’s social media presence.

