How To Prepare For Q104’s Ugly Sweater Party

Ah, the most wonderful time of the year. Holiday music, presents, food, parties and, the best part, ugly sweaters!

On Saturday, December 16th, we’re hosting an Ugly Sweater Party at Wild Eagle Saloon and we’re offering cash prizes to the most creative, most outrageous and most ugly party goers.

Need help planning the perfect outfit? Allow us to help!

Pop some tags. Take a page from Macklemore’s book and head to the thrift shop to find the perfect sweater. Chances are you’ll walk out of Goodwill spending less than $5 on your get-up which means you’ll have more money to spend on the evening’s Labatt drink specials.

No good at thrifting? Let the boys behind the Jeremiah & Jeff Show help. Join Jeff at Goodwill in Eastlake OR Jeremiah at Goodwill in North Olmsted on December 9th and allow them to help you pick out your sweater. They’ll also have the Q104 Hit Machine with your chance to win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

When in doubt, just add glitter. If you’re a fan of the DIY approach, there are so many ways you can get creative with your skills. From adding ribbons to lights, glitter to tinsel, there is no such thing as too much. Here are some of our favorite DIY tutorials.

Ugly Christmas Sweater contest at work. #bottlecapsweater #yesiwentthere #craftbeer #theresonebudweisercap #ihadto A post shared by Ashley Pope (@kybeergirl) on Dec 21, 2015 at 8:37am PST

Squad goals. Bringing a group to the party? Imagine the amount of likes your Instagram photos will garner when you stand together in your unique theme. Whether you incorporate your favorite holiday characters, movie quotes, song lyrics or decorations, the group set is a sure-fire hit.

We brought ALL the holiday spirit 🎄✨ #UglySweaterParty #UglyNotUgly #SweaterTrio #ChristmasParty A post shared by HJY (@yuahannahj) on Dec 20, 2015 at 7:44pm PST

That’s why her hair is so big — it’s full of secrets. Or bows. The attire for ugly sweater parties go far and beyond just sweaters. If you want to go bigger, bring your hair into the mix. Here are some great ideas to get you started.

Shop local. Don’t forget that many of your favorite Cleveland clothing brands get super creative with their sweaters this time of year. Find some of our favorites here, here, here and here.

Our new ugly Christmas sweatshirts drop soon. Here's our first of the season. TAG A FRIEND! A post shared by Fresh Brewed Tees (@freshbrewedtees) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:56am PST