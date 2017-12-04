It’s National Cookie Day! Here Are Some Things You Need To Know

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: cookie day

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without cookies – including those ones your grandma makes and puts in that massive tin.

Thankfully, it’s national cookie day!  So it’s time to enjoy your favorite treat, and there are several places around CLE where you can do just that:

WHOLE FOODS

From Dec. 1-4, customers will receive 50% off everything off at the store’s cookie bar!

CINNABON

In a cheeky Instagram post, the sweet bun company said, “Worlds Collide 12.4.17.”  It’s referring to their Cookie BonBite, which, of course, customers can pick up on National Cookie Day.

INSOMNIA COOKIES

Free traditional cookie with any purchase made in the store.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!

Listen Live