It’s National Cookie Day! Here Are Some Things You Need To Know

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without cookies – including those ones your grandma makes and puts in that massive tin.

Thankfully, it’s national cookie day! So it’s time to enjoy your favorite treat, and there are several places around CLE where you can do just that:

WHOLE FOODS

From Dec. 1-4, customers will receive 50% off everything off at the store’s cookie bar!

CINNABON

In a cheeky Instagram post, the sweet bun company said, “Worlds Collide 12.4.17.” It’s referring to their Cookie BonBite, which, of course, customers can pick up on National Cookie Day.

INSOMNIA COOKIES

Free traditional cookie with any purchase made in the store.