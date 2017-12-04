P!nk Reveals She Has a Duet with Christina Aguilera

By Scott T. Sterling

Time heals all wounds, including long-simmering feuds between veteran pop stars.

Related: P!nk Says Christina Aguilera ‘Took a Swing’ at Her in a Club

P!nk has revealed that she and longtime rival Christina Aguilera have recorded a duet together.

“We did a duet for her album and I don’t know when it’s coming out but it’s amazing,” P!nk shared with The Sun. “We did it two years ago so I don’t remember the title, but she’s incredible.”

The beef between P!nk and Aguilera ignited back in the earlu ’00s, when the singers clashed while recording the hit “Lady Marmalade.” The rivalry came to a shocking climax when according to P!nk, Aguilera tried to punch her during a night out clubbing. P!nk has stressed in recent interviews that everything is fine between the two singers these days, and has been for quite some time.