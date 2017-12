My bologna has a first name, is “P-R-I-S-O-N.”

That’s what one person was almost singing when they got caught at the US-Mexico border with 385lbs… of Mexican bologna! That’s a lot of lunch sandwiches…

The 33-year-old Mexican man didn’t end up facing any jail, just a $1000 fine – which almost seems like is how much all that meat cost.

Funny part? Apparently this is common…just not this much.