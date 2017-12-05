Final Week For “Best Price” Tickets For LaureLive 2018!

LaureLive 2018 Lineup Coming

This Weekend!

FINAL WEEK FOR “BEST AND LOWEST” PRICES

Early-Bird Ticket Discounts end this Friday at 11:59PM

Lineup Will Be Announced This Saturday & Sunday

Laurel School, an all-girls (K-12) independent school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and the Cleveland-based Elevation Group will announce the 2018 LaureLive: Music with a Mission lineup this Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10. This weekend will mark six months to the days of LaureLive 2018 which returns to Laurel’s gorgeous, 140-acre Butler Campus located at 7420 Fairmount Road, spanning Russell and Chester Townships, Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, 2018.

Early-bird ticket discounts end this Friday at 11:59PM.

For those LaureLive fans and music enthusiasts who want to get a head start and purchase tickets at the best value price ($45 for an adult single day ticket, $75 for an adult two-day ticket + special pricing for children 3-10), there are a limited number of Early-Bird Discount Tickets available now at:

The two-day, all-ages, family-friendly festival launched in 2016 with major international, national and regional acts including O.A.R., Grace Potter, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Andy Grammer, Elle King, X Ambassadors, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, ZZ Ward and 30 other musical artists. Year 2, in June 2017, featured Grammy Award-winner Gary Clark Jr., The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, Young The Giant, NEEDTOBREATHE, Cleveland native Kate Voegele and many others.

Biggest Lineup Yet Coming to LaureLive 2018

LaureLive producers can confirm that this year’s list of artists, which qualifies as the biggest lineup in the three-year history of the festival, have nearly 74 million monthly listeners on Spotify and an estimated 10 million likes on Facebook, far exceeding the combined Spotify and Facebook numbers from the critically-acclaimed lineups of 2016 and 2017.

Ticket Prices Will Increase At Midnight, This Saturday, December 9

​​ Date ​ Single Day Adult ​ Single Day Child ​ Weekend Adult ​ Weekend Child

​Starting Oct. 24 $45 $15 $75 $25

​“Early Bird Special”

December 9, 2017 $60 $20 $100 ​$35

​“Artist Reveal Day”

March 1, 2018 $75 $25 $115 $40

“March Madness”

June 2, 2018 $85 $30 $125 ​ $45

​“One Week To Go”

​

A family of four, buying “Early Bird” weekend tickets now vs. purchasing tickets in March, would save a minimum of $110 and possibly more. Children two years of age and under are admitted for free. Pricing now will be the lowest cost available and limited in number.

VIP ticket packages and special offers for the Laurel School community will become available when the artist lineup is revealed.