House Of Cards Will Finish Without Kevin Spacey

House of Cards will all be wrapping up soon in their 6th and final season – and it will all be done without Kevin Spacey.

Netflix also announced that Robin Wright will be the focus as the main role for the remainder 8 episodes. This all coming after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct several weeks back.

'House of Cards' is officially going forward without Kevin Spacey: https://t.co/sysOYtkJVM pic.twitter.com/RQNY5ZSXt0 — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) December 4, 2017

Regardless of all of the bad publicity, Netflix is trying to keep it positive.

“We’re really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday. “We’re excited for the 370 people who make ‘House of Cards’ and have done the best work of their lives on that show; for the 2,000 people in Baltimore who have come to depend on that show for their jobs. And so we’re really excited that we were able to come to a good creative conclusion to the show.”

