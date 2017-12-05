Want to head to the Q on Sunday night to see Katy Perry?
We’ve got your last chance to do so right here on Q104!
Listen for a Katy Perry song between 8 am and 9:59 am on Thursday morning with the Jeremiah & Jeff Show.
Hear the song in its entirety, and then call in. 216-578-0104 for a shot to win tickets to the show on Sunday, December 10th.
Be the 104th caller, and you’ll win a pair of PIT tickets where you can see the show up close and take exclusive photos of the show!