Shopping Mall Creates Fast Lane To Avoid “Slow Walkers”

A UK shopping center has launched a new strategy to help impatient shoppers avoid getting stuck behind slow walkers — and the rage that goes with them.

The Lakeside Center in Essex has introduced a new 720-foot “fast lane” reserved for fast walkers only, just in time for the Christmas rush.

The shopping center is one of the largest in the UK, and the management said the lane would help shoppers “who know where they want to go quickly and don’t want to get caught up behind leisurely shoppers on this busiest time of the retail year.”

A recent survey found that 80% of consumers said slow walkers were their biggest annoyance while shopping.

The average walking speed also slows down by 21% during the Christmas shopping period, as most shoppers spend more time browsing.

We think this is a great idea. Are you listening SouthPark Mall… Beachwood Place… Great Northern Mall?!