TIME’s Shortlist for “Person Of The Year” Has Been Released

And then there were 10.

The finalists for TIME’s “Person of the Year” have been released, and the list leaves some scratching their heads. Here they are, in no specific order:

Jeff Bezos

Donald Trump (even though he “claims” he turned it down)

The Dreamers

Patty Jenkins

Kim Jong Un

Colin Kapernick

#MeToo Movement

Robert Mueller

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Xi Jingpin

If the list confuses you a little bit, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. Though remember, TIME has been known to have some unique choices – a la “The Computer” in 1982, and “You” in 2006.

It won’t be long until we find out who got the coveted spot, but it’ll be sure to turn some heads.