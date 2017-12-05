TIME’s Shortlist for “Person Of The Year” Has Been Released

By Paul Laux
Kim Jong - 15 April 2012 - Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un spoke before hundreds of troops and others in Pyongyang on Sunday as part of a massive, orchestrated celebration marking 100 years since the birth of the nation's founder, his grandfather. Kim's address was his first televised speech since assuming the country's leadership. Photo Credit: Imago/Unimedia/Sipa USA***USA RIGHTS ONLY***

And then there were 10.

The finalists for TIME’s “Person of the Year” have been released, and the list leaves some scratching their heads.  Here they are, in no specific order:

 

  • Jeff Bezos
  • Donald Trump (even though he “claims” he turned it down)
  • The Dreamers
  • Patty Jenkins
  • Kim Jong Un
  • Colin Kapernick
  • #MeToo Movement
  • Robert Mueller
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • Xi Jingpin

If the list confuses you a little bit, don’t worry, you’re not the only one.  Though remember, TIME has been known to have some unique choices – a la “The Computer” in 1982, and “You” in 2006.

It won’t be long until we find out who got the coveted spot, but it’ll be sure to turn some heads.

