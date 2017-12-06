Filed Under:Eminem
Musician Eminem attends the "SouthPaw" premiere at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square theatre in New York, NY, on July 20, 2015. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

By Scott T. Sterling

Eminem’s new album Revival is almost here, and it features numerous special guests including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and P!nk. Sheeran performs on “River,” Bey is on the previously released “Walk on Water” and P!nk is on the track, “Need Me.” The two artists previously worked together on “Revenge” from P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma.

The rapper made the big reveal on Instagram today (Dec. 5), sharing the tracklist to the album, which is scheduled for release on December 15.

The 19-song record will also feature appearances from Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Kehlani, Skylar Grey and Phresher. See the full list of songs below:

