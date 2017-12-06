If pumpkin is your poison, there are a variety of pumpkin beers to choose from. (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/MCT)

Have you ever got carded at your own house? We now apparently that can be a thing – if you get home delivery of beer and/or wine from Pizza Hut.

“We’re excited to offer the convenience of beer and wine delivered to a customer’s home,” said Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, Pizza Hut’s director of brand marketing, in an interview with CNNMoney.

The only logistical problem? A unique alcohol license – which apparently they have received.

I need to move to Arizona full time!!! This will never happen here in good ole central Texas : Pizza Hut starts delivering beer and wine in Arizona via the @FoxNews App https://t.co/vWwL1r385V — Jordan kays mom (@s_ssheets) December 5, 2017

Right now, this service is only available in Phoenix, but hopefully the deliveries of your favorite brew will be coming to one of the best beer capitals in the country… Cleveland!

