Spotify just released a lot of ‘year-end’ data, including the top artists and songs of the year! Keep in mind, the data was not just for the U.S., but worldwide as well!

Here are some highlights:

The Top Male Artist Worldwide was Ed Sheeran ( 6.3 billion streams)

6.3 billion streams) The Top Female Artist was Rihanna (third straight year)

The Most Streamed Song was Sheeran’s “Shape of You” (1.4 billion streams makes it the most all-time on Spotify)

The Most Streamed Album was Sheeran’s “÷”

The Most Streamed Group was Coldplay

The Breakout Artist of the Year was Camila Cabello

The Top Five Male Artists in the U.S.:

Drake Kendrick Lamar Future Ed Sheeran The Weeknd

The Top Five Female Artists in the U.S.:

Rihanna Taylor Swift Nicki Minaj Ariana Grande Halsey

The Top Five Songs in the U.S.:

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar “XO Tour Llif3” by Lil Uzi Vert “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran “Congratulations” by Post Malone “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber

The Top Five Albums in the U.S.:

“Damn” by Kendrick Lamar “More Life” by Drake “Stoney” by Post Malone “Starboy” by The Weeknd “÷” by Ed Sheeran.

