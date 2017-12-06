Spotify just released a lot of ‘year-end’ data, including the top artists and songs of the year! Keep in mind, the data was not just for the U.S., but worldwide as well!
Here are some highlights:
- The Top Male Artist Worldwide was Ed Sheeran (6.3 billion streams)
- The Top Female Artist was Rihanna (third straight year)
- The Most Streamed Song was Sheeran’s “Shape of You” (1.4 billion streams makes it the most all-time on Spotify)
- The Most Streamed Album was Sheeran’s “÷”
- The Most Streamed Group was Coldplay
- The Breakout Artist of the Year was Camila Cabello
The Top Five Male Artists in the U.S.:
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Future
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weeknd
The Top Five Female Artists in the U.S.:
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
- Nicki Minaj
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
The Top Five Songs in the U.S.:
- “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar
- “XO Tour Llif3” by Lil Uzi Vert
- “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
- “Congratulations” by Post Malone
- “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber
The Top Five Albums in the U.S.:
- “Damn” by Kendrick Lamar
- “More Life” by Drake
- “Stoney” by Post Malone
- “Starboy” by The Weeknd
- “÷” by Ed Sheeran.
Click here to see more.