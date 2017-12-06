By Paul Laux
Some teachers just don’t know the power of the internet, especially when it comes to RT-ing something that really hits home – like extra credit on a math final.

Brandon Riley of Lakewood asked his math teacher if he could get 1 point of extra credit for every 500 RTs, and thinking nothing of it, his teacher agreed.

The tweet currently (at the time of writing this) sits at 91,528 – which calculates to about 180 extra points.  So basically he doesn’t even need to show up thanks to the internet.

Hopefully the teacher pulls through.

More here.

