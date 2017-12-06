Some teachers just don’t know the power of the internet, especially when it comes to RT-ing something that really hits home – like extra credit on a math final.

Brandon Riley of Lakewood asked his math teacher if he could get 1 point of extra credit for every 500 RTs, and thinking nothing of it, his teacher agreed.

TWITTER!!!! Finals week is approaching and my math class NEEDS THESE BONUS POINTS!!!PLEASE RETWEET!!! EVERY POINT COUNTS!!!! pic.twitter.com/V7NdR8sUgI — Brandon Riley (@brandonriley_3) December 4, 2017

The tweet currently (at the time of writing this) sits at 91,528 – which calculates to about 180 extra points. So basically he doesn’t even need to show up thanks to the internet.

Hopefully the teacher pulls through.

