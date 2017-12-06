Sep 17, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The cast of 'Big Little Lies' pose with their Emmy awards for Outstanding Limited Series in the trophy room during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Entertainment Weekly just released their annual list of the 10 best TV shows of 2017. This year, they also added, in their opinion, the worst TV shows of the year.

First, let’s check out the best. How many of these have you seen? Emmy’s season will be here before you know it…

Glow (Netflix) Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime) Big Little Lies (HBO) The Good Place (NBC) Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network/Adult Swim) Insecure (HBO) The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) DuckTales (Disney XD) American Crime (ABC) Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Here is EW’s their five ‘worst’…

APB (FOX) Taboo (FX) Snatch (Crackle) Megyn Kelly Today (NBC) Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC)

