(L-R) Actors Kenneth Branagh and Aneurin Barnard attend the "DUNKIRK" US Premiere at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in New York, NY, on July 18, 2017. ((Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Rolling Stone recently came out with their annual list of the ’10 Best Movies of the Year.’ The movies are mostly movies that are more apt to win an Academy Award, but probably worth checking out anyway.

They will definitely be worth your time.

Here’s the top 10:

1. Dunkirk

2. Get Out

3. Call Me By Your Name

4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

5. The Post

6. Lady Bird

7. The Shape of Water

8. Detroit

9. A Ghost Story

10. Phantom Thread

Click here to see more.