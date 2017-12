According to Thrillist, the Business Broker Network analyzed Google Trends to figure out what beer people in every state are searching for!

In 49 states, the top search was for a craft beer or brewery, except for Missouri where their top search was for Busch.

As for Ohio, surprisingly, the top search was Great Lakes or any other local Northeast Ohio brewery! The top searched beer in Ohio was Columbus Brewing Company.

And the most popular beer style in Ohio was Kolsch.

