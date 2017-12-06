By Paul Laux
“The Silence Breakers” are TIME magazine’s “Person Of The Year.”

The silence breakers are all of the women who have come out with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment in the past several weeks who have torn open the curtain and revealed what life can really be like for women.

The cover adorns many famous women in the movement, including Taylor Swift – stemming for her lawsuit against a Colorado DJ for inappropriately touching her during a photo shoot.

 

