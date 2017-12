Twitter has released its list of the top 10 retweeted tweets and top three liked tweets of 2017.

Former President Obama had three tweets on the top retweeted list.┬áPresident Trump isn’t the most retweeted, but he is the most tweeted about politician in the U.S. and the world.

Who took home the gold for number one retweet? A teenager in Nevada trying to convince Wendy’s to give him a year of free chicken nuggets. It worked.