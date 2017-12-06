We all love #JeffTree here at Q104, and it looks like a college student in Alabama is getting into the holiday spirit just like Jeff!

Kelsey Hall, who goes to the University of Alabama, tweeted a photo on Saturday wearing a Christmas tree costume that she was not particularly fond of.

Hall said if it got 1,000 retweets, she’d wear it to all her classes for the rest of the semester.

Well, Kelsey, looks like Christmas is coming to campus for the last week or so of classes. Her tweet currently sits at over TWENTY THOUSAND retweets, and she’s been proudly rocking the costume around campus for the last few days.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

