Filed Under:Viral Videos
Jun 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Tina Fey presents the award for Leading Actor in a Musical at the 71st TONY Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Another year end list for 2017. Celebrities – they are just as awkward as us!

Here are some of the the most cringe-inducing celebrity moments from the year, courtesy of Buzzfeed.

*When celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis was rude to Nicole Kidman during a cooking segment on Ellen and Nicole responded by sampling Giada’s food and complaining it was “a little tough.”

*When Kesha just wanted to hug Jerry Seinfeld and he repeatedly shut her down

*When no one recognized Katy Perry’s head on a plate during a prank in the museum to promote her song “Bon Appetit.”

*When Megyn Kelly tried to ask Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery and the actress snapped at her.

*When the actor who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls didn’t recognize present-day Lindsay Lohan in a picture.

*When Tina Fey showed up with the receipts after Kathy Lee accused her of “snubbing” TODAY.

What did we miss? 2017 was chock full of awkwardness. I’m sure celebrities weren’t the only ones…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Ho-Ho-Homepage

Listen Live