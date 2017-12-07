Another year end list for 2017. Celebrities – they are just as awkward as us!
Here are some of the the most cringe-inducing celebrity moments from the year, courtesy of Buzzfeed.
*When celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis was rude to Nicole Kidman during a cooking segment on Ellen and Nicole responded by sampling Giada’s food and complaining it was “a little tough.”
*When Kesha just wanted to hug Jerry Seinfeld and he repeatedly shut her down
*When no one recognized Katy Perry’s head on a plate during a prank in the museum to promote her song “Bon Appetit.”
*When Megyn Kelly tried to ask Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery and the actress snapped at her.
*When the actor who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls didn’t recognize present-day Lindsay Lohan in a picture.
*When Tina Fey showed up with the receipts after Kathy Lee accused her of “snubbing” TODAY.
What did we miss? 2017 was chock full of awkwardness. I’m sure celebrities weren’t the only ones…