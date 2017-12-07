Oct 11, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers a pitch during the first inning of game five of the 2017 ALDS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In another sweep of teams extending their safety netting, the Cleveland Indians have joined the party, and will extend the netting past the dugouts – a move that is often praised by the MLB, but scored by the very fans it’s there to protect.

Indians announce plans to expand Progressive Field's protective netting. pic.twitter.com/lqOflEBup9 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) December 6, 2017

2017 was another tough year for close-seat-injuries, including one girl who was severely injured by a foul ball this season.

The Indians aren’t alone however, the Minnesota Twins have also joined in in extending their already deep safety netting.

While the biggest push-back is from the fans themselves, and while there is no ACTUAL requirement by the MLB to have such deep netting – many teams are going along with it anyway.

