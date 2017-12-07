Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What’s next for Lady Gaga? Well, after having an incredibly successful music career, while also playing the SuperBowl…it’s time for the big screen! What else, right?

Gaga will be playing the main role in the remake of “A Star Is Born” and will be billed under her real name – Stefani Germanotta.

NYMag: Serious film star Lady Gaga will be credited as Stefani Germanotta in #AStarIsBorn https://t.co/UUtt1k7bUm — Carlo Lipsky (@carlolipsky) December 7, 2017

It’s not often Gaga drops her stage name, but in the world of Hollywood, anything can happen – especially when she is on the big screen.

The movie is set to come out next May.

