According to Travel and Leisure, these were the most popular dog names of 2017.

For male dogs:

Max

Charlie

Cooper

Buddy

Jack

Rockie

Oliver

Bear

Duke

Tucker

For female dogs:

Bella

Lucy

Daisy

Luna

Lola

Sadie

Molly

Maggie

Bailey

Sophie

According to the report, 44% of all dog names are human names.