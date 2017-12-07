Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bruno Mars performs during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

YouTube has released its list of the most-viewed music videos of the year.

The top spot went to “Despacito”, with more than 4.4 billion hits. That actually makes it the most-viewed video of all time!

These aren’t just in the United States, they are world-wide.

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, with Justin Bieber

2. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

3. “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

4. “Felices Los 4” by Maluma

5. “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

6. “Ahora Dice” by Chris Jeday, with J Balvin, Ozuna, and Arcángel

7. “El Amante” by Nicky Jam

8. “Swalla” by Jason Derulo, with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign

9. “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled, with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne

10. “Subeme La Radio” by Enrique Iglesias, with Descemer Bueno, plus Zion & Lennox

