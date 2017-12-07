(Photo by Anthony Behar)

It’s that time of the year again, time for criminals to snoop around neighborhoods just waiting to find a package on a porch to steal. It has been an issue in Mentor, and now an 18 and a 10 year-old have been taken in for the crimes.

The individuals were caught after trying to steal a package on Jeremy Ave.

When they were stopped, officers found 21 other packages in their car, totaling around $1,200. They also found drugs and other paraphernalia.

No word on of this is connected to other robberies across the city.

