Is it another sign that LeBron is saying “goodbye” to the CLE?  Some think so, especially after his purchase of a new home in LA for a cool $23 Million.

It could just be because he is LeBron James and that’s what people do when they have a lot of money, though there have been rumors that he wants to end his career with the Lakers for years.

Oddly enough, it’s in the same neighborhood of his, already owned, LA house.  Who knows, maybe he is just updating the house for the off-season…getting a little bit closer to Golden State to keep an eye on them

