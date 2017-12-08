Nov 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the court with guard Kyle Korver (26) against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Is it another sign that LeBron is saying “goodbye” to the CLE? Some think so, especially after his purchase of a new home in LA for a cool $23 Million.

LeBron drops $23M on new LA house https://t.co/w1S2Eu2vPe pic.twitter.com/acIFjdGjLR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2017

It could just be because he is LeBron James and that’s what people do when they have a lot of money, though there have been rumors that he wants to end his career with the Lakers for years.

Oddly enough, it’s in the same neighborhood of his, already owned, LA house. Who knows, maybe he is just updating the house for the off-season…getting a little bit closer to Golden State to keep an eye on them