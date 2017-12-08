Rainbow Radiothon: Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text UHRAINBOW To 51555
By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:2018, Aly Tanner, greenery, Pantone Color Institute, Q104, ultra violet

The color of the year for 2018 is “ultra violet,” according to Pantone Color Institute, a color consulting company that each year chooses a color that symbolizes design trends and cultural mood.

Pantone called the 2018 color “dramatically provocative and thoughtful” in its announcement.

Ultra violet “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone’s executive director.

Pantone’s 2018 color follows 2017’s choice of “greenery,” which the Pantone said at the time provided “the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment.”

The selection draws upon influences from pop culture like Prince, Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie, who favored purple hues, Pantone said. It also takes inspiration from nature.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Ho-Ho-Homepage

Listen Live