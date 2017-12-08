The color of the year for 2018 is “ultra violet,” according to Pantone Color Institute, a color consulting company that each year chooses a color that symbolizes design trends and cultural mood.

Pantone called the 2018 color “dramatically provocative and thoughtful” in its announcement.

Ultra violet “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone’s executive director.

Pantone’s 2018 color follows 2017’s choice of “greenery,” which the Pantone said at the time provided “the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment.”

The selection draws upon influences from pop culture like Prince, Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie, who favored purple hues, Pantone said. It also takes inspiration from nature.