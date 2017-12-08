It’s time for the weekend! Here are something you can get into over the break;

Magic of Lights

Head down to Victory Park in North Ridgeville…bring the whole family! You can check out the 1.5 mile display of lights and really get into the spirits of the holidays!

This looks so cool! Magic of Lights featured at Victory Park Ohio, Northeast OH https://t.co/bee1asXFki @usfg pic.twitter.com/At8sd9Us12 — SavingsMania (@savingsmania) November 16, 2017

On Your Feet!

Are you ready to get dancing? You should be! Head down to Playhouse square and check out On Your Feet – the story of Gloria Estefan. You’ll be up and moving before you know it!

Q104 Ugly Sweater Party

You still have one weekend…but it’s time to get ready for the ugly sweater party! There will be food, drinks, and of course…MUSIC! Best part? Free admission!