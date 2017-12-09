1. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce

3. Havana-Camila Cabello

4. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

5. Ready For It-Taylor Swift

6. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA

7. What About Us-P!nk

8. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

9. Bad At Love-Halsey

10. Praying-Kesha

11. How Long-Charlie Puth

12. New Rules-Dua Lipa

13. One Foot-Walk the Moon

14. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan

15. Giants-Lights

16. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

17. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

18. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

19. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk

20. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.