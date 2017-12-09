1. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce
3. Havana-Camila Cabello
4. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
5. Ready For It-Taylor Swift
6. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA
7. What About Us-P!nk
8. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
9. Bad At Love-Halsey
10. Praying-Kesha
11. How Long-Charlie Puth
12. New Rules-Dua Lipa
13. One Foot-Walk the Moon
14. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan
15. Giants-Lights
16. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
17. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
18. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
19. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk
20. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
