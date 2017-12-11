By Paul Laux
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

The first in Southern California have been some of the worst this country has ever seen, and they are continuing to grow.  Thankfully there are people standing up to help out.  From firefighters to Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber has announced that he will be helping the victims of the fires that have devastated hundreds of homes.  He said this in an Instagram video, which you can watch here.

“Obviously I’m not a fireman, but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities and fundraisers or whatever we can do. So, I’m going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and all the people who are struggling, just know that everything’s gonna be ok,” he said.

Good on you, Justin.

