Ever since the hit documentary “Making a Murderer,” Brendan Dassey has been in the limelight for his case – a case in which many people think he was wrongly convicted of murder and sentence to life after a coerced confession.

The confession has been a controversy for years, with many believing that officers took advantage of his learning disabilities and age – prompting a very forced confession.

I am in tears. This is a travesty. Shame on you Wisconsin AG and prosecutors. Shame on you, you monsters.https://t.co/hL3kEBgtph#BrendanDassey — rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) December 9, 2017

It has worked it’s way through the courts, with his lawyers demanding his release in 2016..

However, after years of appeals, the US 7th Circuit Court Of Appeals has upheld his conviction in a very close 4-3 decision – refusing to throw out his conviction.

“Dassey spoke with the interrogators freely, after receiving and understanding Miranda warnings, and with his mother’s consent,” wrote Judge David Hamilton in the majority opinion.

In a rare occurence, even legal experts from across the country are chiming in.

The Illusion of Justice continues, with the horrific decision of 4 judges on 7th Cir. to uphold Brendan Dassey's conviction. Dissenting Judge Wood proclaims: "Dassey will spend the rest of his life in prison because of the injustice this court has decided to leave unredressed." — Jerome Buting (@JButing) December 8, 2017