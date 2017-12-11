LaureLive 2018

Laurel School, an all-girls (K-12) independent school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and the Cleveland-based Elevation Group announced today the full lineup for LaureLive: Music with a Mission 2018 (#LL2018). This unique event will return to Laurel’s gorgeous, 140-acre Butler Campus located at 7420 Fairmount Road, spanning Russell and Chester Townships, Ohio.

The 2018 dates for the two-day, all-ages, family-friendly festival are Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10. Twenty-five diverse musical acts, led by some of the world’s most popular current artists, will kick-off Summer 2018 in Cleveland.

General weekend and single day tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets go on sale tomorrow, Monday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m.

The 2018 lineup features artists who boast nearly 74 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making this group of artists the most well-known in the three-year history of the festival. Foster The People will close all activities on Saturday night. Brandi Carlile will headline and close the festival on Sunday night. Other main and featured acts include: Fitz & The Tantrums, Cold War Kids, X Ambassadors, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Daya. Fan favorites X Ambassadors (LaureLive 2016), Red Wanting Blue (LaureLive 2016) and Magic Giant (LaureLive 2017) return this June.

Some of the hottest up-and-coming artists will make their Cleveland debut at LaureLive. This includes: Lauv (20+ million monthly listeners on Spotify – 51st in the World), A R I Z O N A (7.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify), Rag’N’Bone Man (6.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify) and Lewis Capaldi (2.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify).

Saturday, June 9

Foster The People

Fitz & The Tantrums

X Ambassadors

Daya

The Record Company

Lauv

Red Wanting Blue

Lights

Noah Gundersen

flor

morgxn

Castlecomer

Emily Keener

Sunday, June 10

Brandi Carlile

Cold War Kids

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Rag’N’Bone Man

Twiddle

A R I Z O N A

MAGIC GIANT

Lewis Capaldi

Tall Heights

The Aces

Walker County

Future Generations

LL 2018 Tidbits

Debut Appearances in Cleveland

LaureLive will mark the debut appearance in Cleveland for several artists including: Rag’N’Bone Man, A R I Z O N A, Lauv, Lewis Capaldi, The Aces, Morgxn, Castlecomer and Future Generations.

The Voice

Clevelander, Emily Keener will be performing at LaureLive. Emily was a 2016 finalist on “The Voice.”

We’re Back

X Ambassadors, Red Wanting Blue and Magic Giant all return to LaureLive following critically-acclaimed past appearances.

Family Activities

Once again, LaureLive will be very family friendly, featuring loads of kid activities, educational opportunities, fitness and lifestyle programs and a very safe environment.

Education

The Laurel School/Elevation Group relationship will once again extend beyond the production of a music festival and into the classroom. As a part of this unique collaboration, Laurel and Elevation have created an experiential learning opportunity for Laurel’s Upper School students. Students had active roles in the production and staging of last summer’s event, and while in the classroom, they learned about all aspects associated with event production, marketing, public relations, sponsorships, talent relations, artist booking, contracts, legal and more.

Ticket Info (these prices are effective thru Feb. 28, 2018)

Regular Tickets

Single Day Festival GA Tickets $60 adults, $20 children (3-10)

Weekend Festival GA Tickets $100 adults, $35 children (3-10)

Enhanced Experiences

Weekend VIP Tickets $375 adults, $175 children (3-10)

Single Day VIP Tickets $250 adults, $125 children (3-10)

Ticket prices will increase on March 1, 2018.

Children 2 and under are admitted free.