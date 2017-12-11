Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Jimmy Fallon hosts the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Chris Haston/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

If you’ve seen Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out’, I assume you came to a conclusion that the film falls somewhere along the horror/psychological thriller genre.

Not according to the 2018 Golden Globe nominations.

This morning, the noms were announced and ‘Get Out’ found itself in the “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” category along with ‘The Disaster Artist’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘I, Tonya’, and ‘Lady Bird.’

The internet was confused and, frankly, offended:

Get Out's creators along with the studio SUBMITTED the film under comedy to give it a better chance to win since the Golden Globes have no horror category but rather DRAMA or COMEDY/MUSICAL. Pls read up on these things before getting outraged for no reason. Thanks. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) November 15, 2017

But based on this statement Peele gave to Deadline last month, it almost makes sense. Awkward sense… but sense. Sort of:

The reason for the visceral response to this movie being called a comedy is that we are still living in a time in which African American cries for justice aren’t being taken seriously.

It’s important to acknowledge that though there are funny moments, the systemic racism that the movie is about is very real.

We hope that clears it up. We’re still not sure… *shrugs*