Wondering which movies and TV shows were the best in 2017? You’re in luck because the 2018 Golden Globe nominations were revealed on Monday.

This year’s Globes will be the 75th annual.

For a full list of the nominees, check out the list here.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Ladybird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darket Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Television Series – Drama

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Crown

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

Smilf

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top The Lake: China Girl