Wondering which movies and TV shows were the best in 2017? You’re in luck because the 2018 Golden Globe nominations were revealed on Monday.
This year’s Globes will be the 75th annual.
For a full list of the nominees, check out the list here.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Ladybird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darket Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Television Series – Drama
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
Smilf
Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top The Lake: China Girl