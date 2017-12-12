Nov 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) reacts with forward LeBron James (23) after a foul call during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Holidays!

Everyone seems to be in the spirit, an that includes your favorite Cavaliers like J.R. Smith and Isaiah Thomas. So they decided to go down to Giant Eagle and help out some customers.

Not only did they help shop and bag for people, they even paid their bill! Not bad, that’ll get you in the spirit.

In a town where everyone is pretty close knit, this just goes to show how much the fans actually mean to the players.

It was all part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestle Baking, and you can read more about it here.