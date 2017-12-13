Working in retail can be tough, especially if you’re ever faced with someone trying to steal some of your product. You always face the risk of getting attacked by the person who is committing the crime. Even so, most employees, even in this situation, don’t think they’re ever going to get bit.

For one Westlake employee, that became a reality.

Woman bit employee during Westlake liquor theft, police say https://t.co/AoegJ9AvYd pic.twitter.com/HwNgdrRVxm — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) December 13, 2017

The thief was attempting to steal liquor from Giant Eagle and when she was caught, decided to bite the person trying to apprehend her.

Apparently it work though, as the suspect got away. Police are currently investigating.