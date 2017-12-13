Filed Under:netflix
Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The cast of Stranger Things pose with their awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'Stranger Things' in the photo room at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Netflix’s most “devoured” show of the year was American Vandal, and their most “savored” show was The Crown.

Those are the shows that people binged the fastest (devoured) and watched the slowest (savored).

Here are the top five shows that people watched more than two hours per day, aka devoured:

  1. American Vandal
  2. 3%
  3. 13 Reasons Why
  4. Anne with an E
  5. Riverdale

And here are the top five shows that people watched less than two hours per day, or savored:

  1. The Crown
  2. Big Mouth
  3. Neo Yokio
  4. A Series of Unfortunate Events
  5. GLOW

Netflix also listed the top five shows that “got us cheating,” meaning people “watched them ahead of their significant others”:

  1. Narcos
  2. 13 Reasons Why
  3. Stranger Things
  4. Orange is the New Black
  5. Sense 8

And finally, here are the top five shows that “brought us together”:

  1. Stranger Things
  2. 13 Reasons Why
  3. A Series of Unfortunate Events
  4. CBS’s Star Trek Discovery*
  5. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

*on Netflix International

