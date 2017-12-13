Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

FanSided has released a list of the most powerful culture fanbases of 2017, with college football Ohio State Buckeye fans landing at the top of the list.

Game Of Thrones, The Rock, Star Wars, and Connor McGregor trail behind for the top 5 spots.

Unlike last year, FanSided opened up the Fandom 250 categories to reader’s choice, allowing fans to vote for their favorite fanbase.

The list also takes into account several factors to measure a fanbase like “longevity, worth, size, social interaction, buzz factor, and, of course, passion.”

Coming in at No. 6 is streaming service and brand, Netflix, followed by Beyoncé, The University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Taylor Swift.

FanSided also ranks the top fanbases in categories like celebrities, music, gaming, and internet fame.