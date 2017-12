Here are the new faces headed to the Rock Hall:

Bon Jovi

The Cars

The Mo0dy Blue

Dire Straights

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe (award for early influence)

These are the final cut of a short-list of 19 which included Radiohead, LL Cool J, Judas Priest, Rage Against The Machine, and many others.

More info to come.