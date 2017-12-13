(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

‘Tis the season for year end lists, and most recently Rolling Stone revealed their top 20 pop albums of 2017.

Here are the top 10 Pop albums of 2017, according to “Rolling Stone”:

Melodrama – Lorde Rainbow – Kesha Reputation – Taylor Swift The Thrill of It All – Sam Smith Harry Styles – Harry Styles After Laughter – Paramore Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey Number 1 Angel – Charli XCX Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa Pollinator – Blondie

You can check out albums 11-20 at The Rolling Stone website here, which includes Q104 artists such as P!nk, Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson.

Our number one question … where is our boy Ed Sheeran?

