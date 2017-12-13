Filed Under:rolling stone
(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

‘Tis the season for year end lists, and most recently Rolling Stone revealed their top 20 pop albums of 2017.

Here are the top 10 Pop albums of 2017, according to “Rolling Stone”:

  1. MelodramaLorde
  2. RainbowKesha
  3. ReputationTaylor Swift
  4. The Thrill of It AllSam Smith
  5. Harry StylesHarry Styles
  6. After LaughterParamore
  7. Lust for LifeLana Del Rey
  8. Number 1 AngelCharli XCX
  9. Dua LipaDua Lipa
  10. PollinatorBlondie

You can check out albums 11-20 at The Rolling Stone website here, which includes Q104 artists such as P!nk, Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson.

Our number one question … where is our boy Ed Sheeran?

Click here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Ho-Ho-Homepage

Listen Live