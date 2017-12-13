Thanks to fans, Oreo has three new flavors.

In May, Oreo held a contest where people could submit ideas.

And on Wednesday, they announced the three finalists:

Cherry Cola Chocolate cookies with cream that’s half white and half cherry. There are popping candies in it to imitate the bubbles in soda.

Kettle Corn Vanilla cookies with corn pops mixed into the cream .

Pina Colada Oreo Thins that are vanilla cookies with a pineapple-coconut cream.



All of the flavors will come out in May, and after you try ’em, you can vote for your favorite! The person who submitted the winning flavor will get $500,000!

