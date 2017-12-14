Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Looks like this won’t be one of those cuddly Christmases for these two celebs – even with their recent reunion.

As much as you think celebrities can do anything, remember they still have parents – and it’s reported that Selena’s are NOT too happy with the reunion.

“Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Reportedly Not Spending Christmas Together https://t.co/uYyXzl1zZf pic.twitter.com/jxfZgA7Ka5 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 13, 2017

Ouch. Nothing worse than “not being invited” no matter who you are. Looks like her family is seeing past all the glamour.

On the other side of the aisle? “His parents love Selena,” one source said. “They want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl.”

