Photo: Kai Z. Feng

It’s that time of the year again: a mashup look-back on the year’s biggest hits!

Big ups to DJ Earworm for a very dancy 2017’s United States of Pop:

Featured in 2017’s video:

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (Money Moves)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – “Something Just Like This”

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Ed Sheeran – Perfect Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

French Montana Featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Post Malone Featuring Quavo – “Congratulations”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Remember when? ICYMI – here’s what 2016’s United States of Pop sounded like: