By Aly Tanner
Photo: Kai Z. Feng

It’s that time of the year again: a mashup look-back on the year’s biggest hits!

Big ups to DJ Earworm for a very dancy 2017’s United States of Pop:

Featured in 2017’s video:

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug – “Havana”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (Money Moves)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – “Something Just Like This”
Charlie Puth – “Attention”
DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”
Ed Sheeran – Perfect Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
French Montana Featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Future – “Mask Off”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”
James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”
Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”
Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Post Malone Featuring Quavo – “Congratulations”
Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”
Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Remember when?  ICYMI – here’s what 2016’s United States of Pop sounded like:

