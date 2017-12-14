By Paul Laux
If you can believe it, it’s time to start wrapping up 2017 – and it feels like it just started.

Every year, it’s fun to look at the trends of the past spin around the sun, and see what we were REALLY into.  So google compiled the top search people of 2017.  Here are the leaders:

  1. Matt Lauer
  2. Meghan Markle
  3. Harvey Weinstein
  4. Michael Flynn
  5. Kevin Spacey
  6. Bill O’Reilly
  7. Melania Trump
  8. Kathy Griffin
  9. Milo Yiannopoulos
  10. Gal Gadot

As it seems, the events of the later half of the year took the top seats as most googled.

