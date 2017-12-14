Feb 19, 2014; Sochi, RUS; TODAY Show anchor Matt Lauer on the set of the TODAY Show outside of the Bolshoy Ice Dome during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

If you can believe it, it’s time to start wrapping up 2017 – and it feels like it just started.

Every year, it’s fun to look at the trends of the past spin around the sun, and see what we were REALLY into. So google compiled the top search people of 2017. Here are the leaders:

Matt Lauer Meghan Markle Harvey Weinstein Michael Flynn Kevin Spacey Bill O’Reilly Melania Trump Kathy Griffin Milo Yiannopoulos Gal Gadot

As it seems, the events of the later half of the year took the top seats as most googled.

Here are the top 10 most-Googled people of 2017 https://t.co/QCBXT4avmm — TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2017

